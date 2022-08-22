42,953 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Bought by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 42,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,185 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610,709 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,066,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,266,000 after purchasing an additional 588,841 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,467,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,799,000 after purchasing an additional 452,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,834 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.20. The stock had a trading volume of 54,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,196. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $85.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.25.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
