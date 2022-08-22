43,339 Shares in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Purchased by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BVS. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Bioventus by 229.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bioventus during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bioventus during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Bioventus by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 121,887 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bioventus during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bioventus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

NYSE BVS traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $8.25. 240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,292. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 2.08. Bioventus Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $17.53.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $140.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.01 million. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

