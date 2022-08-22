44,411 Shares in CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIIGU) Purchased by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIIGU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 44,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000. CIIG Capital Partners II makes up 0.1% of Clear Street LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,281,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,526,000.

CIIG Capital Partners II Price Performance

CIIGU stock remained flat at $10.01 during trading hours on Monday. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,815. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02. CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $10.71.

CIIG Capital Partners II Company Profile

CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, and telecommunications industries, as well as companies with business models that are enabled by technology.

