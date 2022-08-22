8,522 Shares in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU) Acquired by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,026,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,547,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAOOU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,738. Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, or reorganization or any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

