8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Washington CORP

First Washington CORP raised its position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the quarter. First Washington CORP owned approximately 0.24% of 8X8 worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in 8X8 by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 22,649 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 70,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 38,946 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in 8X8 by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 801,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after buying an additional 23,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in 8X8 by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 255,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of EGHT traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 38,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,222. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $561.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.61% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $187.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.54 million. On average, analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGHT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on 8X8 from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. MKM Partners began coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at 8X8

In other 8X8 news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 23,732 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $125,067.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,557.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Sipes sold 20,399 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $126,473.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,851.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 23,732 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $125,067.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,557.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,401 shares of company stock valued at $711,091 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

8X8 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.