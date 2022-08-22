A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Downgraded by Citigroup to Sell

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30,800.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28,830.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Trading Down 0.5 %

AMKBY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.95. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.32.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.