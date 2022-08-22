Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires 265 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.63.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $140.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

