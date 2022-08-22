Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires 47 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,748 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 232.6% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $820,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,101 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $418.64 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

