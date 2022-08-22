Abbrea Capital LLC Buys 180 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $42,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Welltower by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price objective on Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Welltower Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $78.84 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.56 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 89.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.74 and a 200 day moving average of $86.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.16%.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.