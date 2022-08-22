Abbrea Capital LLC Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.0% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $108.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.20. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.63 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

