Abbrea Capital LLC Purchases 330 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,009 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 672,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $155,591,000 after purchasing an additional 56,168 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 224,716 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT opened at $165.00 on Monday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.23.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

