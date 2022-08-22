Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $4.60. Adagio Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 7,225 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Marc Elia acquired 584,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,700,163.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,248,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,726,915. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adagio Therapeutics to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Adagio Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Adagio Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $497.36 million and a PE ratio of -1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts expect that Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adagio Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,116,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $41,130,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 88.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adagio Therapeutics

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the ADG20 (adintrevimab), a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease.

