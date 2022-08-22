AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Sold by Tamarack Advisers LP

Tamarack Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,000 shares during the quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. SkyKnight Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,875,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in AdaptHealth by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 857,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,969,000 after buying an additional 127,493 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 230.7% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

Shares of AdaptHealth stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.90. The company had a trading volume of 17,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,016. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.70. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $727.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AHCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Insider Activity at AdaptHealth

In other news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 5,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $104,982.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,935,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,364,827.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 5,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $104,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,935,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,364,827.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aero Holdings Ii Ll Skyknight acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,678,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 241,090 shares of company stock worth $4,121,531. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Further Reading

