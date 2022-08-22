Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.63. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $80.44.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 4.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,921,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $923,802,000 after acquiring an additional 253,433 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,276,000 after buying an additional 361,722 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,189,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,456,000 after buying an additional 189,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,534,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,063,000 after buying an additional 220,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,757,000 after buying an additional 218,492 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

