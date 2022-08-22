Alchemist One Day Trading Volume Reaches $205,324.00 (MIST)

Alchemist (MIST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Alchemist has a total market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $205,324.00 worth of Alchemist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemist coin can now be bought for $2.93 or 0.00013739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alchemist has traded down 17.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,337.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003848 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00129681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033206 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00073309 BTC.

Alchemist Coin Profile

Alchemist (CRYPTO:MIST) is a coin. Alchemist’s total supply is 1,138,093 coins. Alchemist’s official Twitter account is @_alchemistcoin.

Alchemist Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemist using one of the exchanges listed above.

