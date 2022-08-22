Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Down 11.1% This Week

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $70.42 million and approximately $12.07 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00294003 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00112866 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00076748 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000251 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 60% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,943,691,067 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

