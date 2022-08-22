Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Raised to C$70.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$64.00 to C$58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an outperform rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$64.40.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

Shares of TSE ATD opened at C$59.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.17. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$45.23 and a twelve month high of C$60.66. The firm has a market cap of C$60.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$54.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.50.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$20.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.89 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.5899997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.74%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

