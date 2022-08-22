AllianceBlock (ALBT) Price Hits $0.0501 on Top Exchanges

AllianceBlock (ALBT) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last seven days, AllianceBlock has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One AllianceBlock coin can now be bought for about $0.0501 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges. AllianceBlock has a total market capitalization of $11.66 million and $244,335.00 worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,378.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003846 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002391 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00129683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00033271 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00077924 BTC.

AllianceBlock Coin Profile

AllianceBlock (ALBT) is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,955,783 coins. AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AllianceBlock is medium.com/@allianceblock. The official website for AllianceBlock is allianceblock.io.

AllianceBlock Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllianceBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllianceBlock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllianceBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

