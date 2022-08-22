Ally Direct Token (DRCT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11,459.00

Ally Direct Token (DRCT) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Ally Direct Token has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ally Direct Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ally Direct Token has a total market capitalization of $857,717.80 and approximately $11,459.00 worth of Ally Direct Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001580 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002142 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00771625 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Ally Direct Token Coin Profile
Ally Direct Token’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 362,659,175 coins. Ally Direct Token’s official Twitter account is @orderally.
Ally Direct Token Coin Trading
