Altura (ALU) Price Down 10.8% This Week

Altura (ALU) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Over the last week, Altura has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. Altura has a market capitalization of $13.98 million and $943,458.00 worth of Altura was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Altura coin can currently be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001582 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002133 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00780403 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Altura
Altura’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 625,757,088 coins. Altura’s official Twitter account is @altura_nft.
Buying and Selling Altura
