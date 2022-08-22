Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Sold by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,158 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 585.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Ambarella from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Ambarella from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ambarella from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $260,865.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,918 shares in the company, valued at $45,713,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,778 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,042.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $260,865.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,713,966.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,297 shares of company stock worth $688,055 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMBA traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,541. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.96. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

