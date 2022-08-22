Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Gap Down to $65.73

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $65.73, but opened at $63.00. Ameresco shares last traded at $63.15, with a volume of 1,318 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMRC shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ameresco from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $85.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ameresco from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ameresco from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.50.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. Ameresco had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $598,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ameresco by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

