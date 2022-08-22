American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 899 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $993,440,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of American Express by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after acquiring an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,051.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $94,636,000 after acquiring an additional 528,228 shares during the last quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,170,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after purchasing an additional 320,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AXP. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $3.66 on Monday, hitting $158.58. 66,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,758,669. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $118.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.03 and its 200 day moving average is $167.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

