American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,249 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after purchasing an additional 906,904 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of American Express by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 398,125 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $74,449,000 after purchasing an additional 28,401 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 481,700 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $90,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of American Express by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,810 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Express by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,027 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,515,000 after purchasing an additional 25,947 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $158.21. 10,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,758,669. The firm has a market cap of $118.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

