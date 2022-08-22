AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) PT Raised to $176.00 at Morgan Stanley

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $176.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s previous close.

ABC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.55.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

NYSE:ABC opened at $152.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.60. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $113.68 and a 1-year high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 11 EPS for the current year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $1,634,178.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,207,088.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,911,374 in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

