Ampleforth Governance Token Price Tops $4.68 on Exchanges (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can now be purchased for about $4.68 or 0.00022030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $71.53 million and approximately $8.36 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001610 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00781440 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Ampleforth Governance Token
Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg.
Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token
