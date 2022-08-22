Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Motorola Solutions (MSI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI):

8/9/2022 – Motorola Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $301.00.

8/9/2022 – Motorola Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $311.00.

8/9/2022 – Motorola Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC to $305.00.

8/5/2022 – Motorola Solutions was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

MSI stock traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $248.66. 430,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,004. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.47. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 206,831 shares of company stock valued at $51,833,556. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,164 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,024 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

