Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/11/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/3/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/3/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $132.00 to $113.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $97.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $102.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $95.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock.

7/25/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $98.00.

7/13/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $108.00 to $93.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/27/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB traded down $1.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.46. 17,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,206. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $82.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

