Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/11/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/3/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/3/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $132.00 to $113.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $97.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $102.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $95.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/25/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $98.00.
- 7/13/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $108.00 to $93.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/11/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/27/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance
LYB traded down $1.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.46. 17,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,206. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $82.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)
- Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
- Analog Devices Reveals Semiconductor Demand Problems
- Three Ways To Find Hot Stocks In A Tepid Market
- Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
- 3 August Earnings Reports With ‘Wow’ Potential
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.