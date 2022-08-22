Analysts Set BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Price Target at GBX 520.29

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 520.29 ($6.29).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.34) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 472 ($5.70) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.52) price target (up from GBX 490 ($5.92)) on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 510 ($6.16) to GBX 500 ($6.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 82 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 448 ($5.41) per share, for a total transaction of £367.36 ($443.89). Also, insider Bernard Looney acquired 75 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 423 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £317.25 ($383.34). Insiders acquired 20,255 shares of company stock worth $8,226,387 over the last quarter.

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 447.80 ($5.41) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £84.94 billion and a PE ratio of -6.26. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 286.10 ($3.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 456 ($5.51). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 398.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 397.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.17%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

