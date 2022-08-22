Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Clorox (CLX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Clorox (NYSE: CLX):

8/19/2022 – Clorox had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $93.00 to $101.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/12/2022 – Clorox had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $123.00 to $124.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $130.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $140.00 to $130.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG to $129.00.

7/21/2022 – Clorox had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $132.00.

7/12/2022 – Clorox is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $149.13. 681,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,905. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $186.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.71. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.88%.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after buying an additional 185,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,669,000 after buying an additional 342,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Clorox by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,721,000 after buying an additional 778,269 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Clorox by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,557,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,489,000 after buying an additional 82,698 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,639,000 after buying an additional 54,921 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

