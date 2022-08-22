Analyzing Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) and Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB)

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) and Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.0% of Eastern Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Eastern Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eastern Bankshares and Blackhawk Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastern Bankshares $628.31 million 5.98 $154.66 million $1.03 20.46 Blackhawk Bancorp $60.84 million 1.55 $13.62 million $4.28 7.65

Risk and Volatility

Eastern Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Blackhawk Bancorp. Blackhawk Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eastern Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Eastern Bankshares has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Eastern Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Blackhawk Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Eastern Bankshares pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blackhawk Bancorp pays out 11.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Eastern Bankshares and Blackhawk Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastern Bankshares 25.67% 6.05% 0.88% Blackhawk Bancorp 20.67% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Eastern Bankshares and Blackhawk Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastern Bankshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eastern Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.28%. Given Eastern Bankshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Eastern Bankshares is more favorable than Blackhawk Bancorp.

Summary

Eastern Bankshares beats Blackhawk Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eastern Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, small business loans, residential real estate loans, home equity, and lines of credit, as well as other consumer loans comprising unsecured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, automobile loans, home improvement loans, airplane loans, and other personal loans. In addition, the company provides cash reserves, cash management, merchant, escrow express, government banking, international banking, interest on lawyers trust accounts, retirement planning, and business telephone banking services, as well as products and services for not-for-profit and healthcare. Further, it offers trust and investment products and services; community development and asset-based lending services; financial planning, portfolio management, wealth management, private banking, and fiduciary products; online, mobile, and telephone banking services; and automated lock box collection and account reconciliation services, as well as various insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 105 branch offices in eastern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire; and 23 non-branch offices in eastern Massachusetts, one office in New Hampshire, and one office in Rhode Island. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking, savings, health savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, auto, student, and home improvement and equity loans; and lines of credit and credit cards. It also provides business banking products and services, such as business checking, business interest checking, business sweep, small business checking, business NOW, health savings, and money market accounts; commercial, development, term, equipment/fixed asset, and small business administration loans; lines and letters of credit; receivables financing; and corporate credit cards, as well as treasury management solutions. In addition, the company offers payments and transfer, mortgages lending, financial planning, wealth management, security brokerage, investment management, commercial banking, and online and mobile banking services, as well as installment loans. It serves individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers through its 11 full-services banking centers in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.