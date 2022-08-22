AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) vs. Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL) Head to Head Survey

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) and Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AppHarvest and Kalera Public’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppHarvest $9.05 million 36.15 -$166.19 million ($1.63) -1.90 Kalera Public N/A N/A -$370,000.00 N/A N/A

Kalera Public has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AppHarvest.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppHarvest -1,256.15% -30.67% -21.16% Kalera Public N/A N/A -16.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares AppHarvest and Kalera Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AppHarvest and Kalera Public, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppHarvest 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kalera Public 0 0 1 0 3.00

AppHarvest presently has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 86.08%. Kalera Public has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 118.98%. Given Kalera Public’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kalera Public is more favorable than AppHarvest.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.6% of AppHarvest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of Kalera Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of AppHarvest shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kalera Public beats AppHarvest on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppHarvest

(Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc., an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

About Kalera Public

(Get Rating)

Kalera Public Limited Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hydroponic vertical farming company in the United States and internationally. The company operates vertical hydroponic farms and related technology development facilities that produce various lettuce and micro-greens for the retail and food service markets. It also holds a license to patented technology related to geopolymer concrete. Kalera Public Limited Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

