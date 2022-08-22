Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by Bluestein R H & Co. LLC

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 695.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,192 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $11,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Aptiv by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 1,204.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $5.56 on Monday, hitting $98.21. The company had a trading volume of 50,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $84.14 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.07 and a 200-day moving average of $107.41.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,120,431.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,302.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at $57,120,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.47.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

