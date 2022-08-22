Argent Trust Co Cuts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Argent Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.00. 13,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,822,119. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.88. The company has a market cap of $153.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. Bank of America increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

