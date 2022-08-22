Argent Trust Co Decreases Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Argent Trust Co reduced its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,713,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,048,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,370,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,945,000 after acquiring an additional 915,428 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,003,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 647.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 819,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,203,000 after purchasing an additional 710,104 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE MKC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.40. The company had a trading volume of 484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,675. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.78 and its 200 day moving average is $93.55.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

