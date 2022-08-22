Argent Trust Co Has $4.46 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Argent Trust Co cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW traded down $1.26 on Monday, hitting $72.60. 26,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,463,608. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.54 and a 200-day moving average of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $131.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.