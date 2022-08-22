Argent Trust Co Has $6.57 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.34. 15,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,160,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.27.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

