Argent Trust Co Has $8.19 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,871 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 174.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,021 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in United Parcel Service by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,704,000 after acquiring an additional 697,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,775,000 after acquiring an additional 635,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.6 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

NYSE UPS traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $207.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,643. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.71. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

