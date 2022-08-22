Argent Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Argent Trust Co lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.7% of Argent Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $28,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $142.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $251.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.41 and a 200-day moving average of $150.69. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.63.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

