Argent Trust Co Purchases 606 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Argent Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $15,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,255,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $3.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $253.64. 23,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,992. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.93. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

