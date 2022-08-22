Argent Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Argent Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 0.8% of Argent Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $38,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.00.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $440.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,352. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

