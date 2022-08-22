argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Sets New 1-Year High at $394.06

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $394.06 and last traded at $394.02, with a volume of 283 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $383.25.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $404.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $460.00 to $471.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of argenx from €390.00 ($397.96) to €430.00 ($438.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of argenx from $375.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of argenx by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of argenx by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

