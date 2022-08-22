argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Sets New 1-Year High at $394.06

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $394.06 and last traded at $394.02, with a volume of 283 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $383.25.
ARGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $404.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $460.00 to $471.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of argenx from €390.00 ($397.96) to €430.00 ($438.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of argenx from $375.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.04.
argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.
