Assemble Protocol (ASM) Price Down 14.8% This Week

Assemble Protocol (ASM) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Assemble Protocol has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. Assemble Protocol has a market capitalization of $26.07 million and $1.40 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Assemble Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,259.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded 77,554.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00040055 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003722 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00128631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00032235 BTC.

Assemble Protocol Coin Profile

Assemble Protocol (ASM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,471,875,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,204,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Assemble Protocol is assembleprotocol.io.

Assemble Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

