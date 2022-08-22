ASYAGRO Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.49 Million (ASY)

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One ASYAGRO coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000772 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ASYAGRO has traded 63.3% higher against the dollar. ASYAGRO has a total market cap of $5.46 million and approximately $6.49 million worth of ASYAGRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003935 BTC.
- Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008658 BTC.
- MATH (MATH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- BitCanna (BCNA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.
- OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000422 BTC.
- ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.
- eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 1Million Token (1MT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001174 BTC.
- GoldFund (GFUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.
About ASYAGRO
ASYAGRO (ASY) is a coin. ASYAGRO’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,147,823 coins. The official website for ASYAGRO is asyagro.io. ASYAGRO’s official Twitter account is @asyagro and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ASYAGRO
Receive News & Updates for ASYAGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASYAGRO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.