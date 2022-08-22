AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Boosted by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 56,207 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $18.24. 177,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,979,875. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.11. The company has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.