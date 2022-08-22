Aurora (AOA) Market Capitalization Tops $3.35 Million

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Aurora has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $89,516.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurora coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Aurora has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,234.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00164926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003778 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00129417 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00032758 BTC.

Aurora Coin Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aurora Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

