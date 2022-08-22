Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Lowered by Bluestein R H & Co. LLC

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 1.5% of Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $36,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 174.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 267,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 165,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.4% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 247,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,826,000 after purchasing an additional 46,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $257.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,952. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.57. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

