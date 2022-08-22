Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Up 3.2%

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $133.81 and last traded at $133.21. 41,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,465,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.13.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Baidu from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Baidu in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.69.
Baidu Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.04 and a 200-day moving average of $139.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
