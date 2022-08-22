BakeryToken Price Reaches $0.26 on Major Exchanges (BAKE)

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One BakeryToken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BakeryToken has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. BakeryToken has a total market cap of $50.45 million and approximately $12.85 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BakeryToken

BakeryToken (CRYPTO:BAKE) is a coin. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,588 coins and its circulating supply is 193,529,285 coins. The official message board for BakeryToken is medium.com/@BakerySwap. BakeryToken’s official website is www.bakeryswap.org. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap.

Buying and Selling BakeryToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance. “

