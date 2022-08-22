Banco BBVA Argentina (BBAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 23rd. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $540.18 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.25%.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Banco BBVA Argentina Price Performance

Banco BBVA Argentina stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $559.61 million, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.45. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96.

Banco BBVA Argentina Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 22,389 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 34,961 shares during the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

(Get Rating)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.